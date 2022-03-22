‘And Just Like That’ Renewed on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed And Just Like That for a second season. The Sex and the City spinoff comes from Michael Patrick King. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are in the cast.

The series follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s, according to HBO Max.

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season two!”

Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Chris Noth are also in the cast.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters, played by these powerful, amazing actors,” said King. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Executive producing alongside King are Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.

Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book by Candace Bushnell. ■