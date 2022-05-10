Anchor Mike Cherry Joins KCRA Sacramento Morning Team

Mike Cherry will join KCRA-KQCA Sacramento as morning anchor. He comes from Manchester, New Hampshire, where he anchors the 5 p.m. news at WMUR. KCRA-KQCA and WMUR are owned by Hearst Television.

(Image credit: KCRA Sacramento)

Cherry will be part of KCRA 3 News from 4-7 a.m. with Deirdre Fitzpatrick, Teo Torres, Tamara Berg and Melanie Hunter. He joins Brandi Cummings as co-anchor of KCRA 3 News on My58 at 7 and 8 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to Welcome Mike Cherry to the KCRA 3/My58 Family,” said KCRA-KQCA president and general manager Ariel Roblin. “His passion and record of excellence in journalism will be a great contribution of service to our community.”

KCRA-KQCA is an NBC-MyNetworkTV pair.

Cherry started his journalism career at KGMB Honolulu after graduating from the University of Hawaii. He worked as a video editor, photographer and sports reporter. After that, Cherry was evening anchor at KITV Honolulu.

“Mike has a fantastic track record of inspiring the team around him and we know that will make him a great fit for our station,” KCRA 3 news director Derek Schnell said. “Mike is also passionate about getting out into the community and making connections, which will translate into some excellent stories that we can share with our audience.”

Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto is DMA No. 20.

“The opportunity to work for a news family like KCRA does not come along very often and I am beyond blessed and excited to join an institution that has built decades of trust in Sacramento,” Cherry said. “My wife and I cannot wait to become part of the community and, if anyone has recommendations on hikes, restaurants and must do activities, don’t hesitate to let us know.” ■