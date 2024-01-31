Analyst: Byron Allen’s Plan To Buy Paramount, Keep Linear, Sell Studio Increases Chances of a Deal

While some have scoffed at Byron Allen’s latest billion dollar bid, this time targeting Paramount Global, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall called the offer “credible” and said that Allen’s offer increases the odds that Paramount does a deal with someone.

Paramount Class B shares jumped 12% in early trading Wednesday.

Allen confirmed that he offered $30 million in debt and equity for both Paramount’s controlling shares and its publicly held shares.

“Investors have viewed Allen's prior media M&A offers as longer shots due to financing. However, those deals didn't always have willing sellers (Disney’s ABC, Paramount’s BET),” Cahall said in a note on Wednesday morning.

Cahall said there were reasons why Allen’s bid for Paramount seems “credible” to him.

“This is the first offer that benefits B shareholders vs. just a premium for NAI's A shares that convey control,” Cahall reasons. “This could put pressure on the board to explore options that benefit everyone, and it could mean that currently reported interested parties (e.g., Skydance, Redbird, Apollo) have to consider a total share offer too.”

Cahall looks at the math of Allen’s plan, which appears to be to sell off the Paramount studio, some intellectual property and real estate, while keeping CBS, Paramount’s cable networks and the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Most of the others interested in Paramount want the studio and would have to search for buyer of its declining linear assets. Allen wants those, making a purchase and breakup easier to execute because “ there are ample buyers for the Studio/content,” the analyst said.

Cahall figures that Paramount Pictures is worth $13 billion plus $2 billion for its studio lot. That means Allen values the linear assets and Paramount Plus at $15 billion.