Byron Allen Makes $30 Billion Cash and Debt Bid for Paramount Global

Comedian-turned-mogul Byron Allen and his Allen Media Group (AMG) have rendered a $30 billion bid to acquire Paramount Global.

“Mr. Byron Allen did submit a bid on behalf of Allen Media Group and its strategic partners to purchase all of Paramount Global’s outstanding shares,” AMG said in a statement. “We believe this $30 billion offer, which includes debt and equity, is the best solution for all of the Paramount Global shareholders, and the bid should be taken seriously and pursued.”

According to Bloomberg, which originally reported the news, Allen Media Group would put up $14.3 billion in cash, while assuming around $15 billion in debt.

AMG owns The Weather Channel, a number of local TV stations, a syndie distribution operation and Black-targeted news platform TheGrio, among other assets.

He's currently bidding against David Ellison's Skydance Media Group, which is also exploring a purchase of Paramount.

At least one celebrity analyst isn't taking Allen's bid too seriously.