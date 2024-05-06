Ana Guerra Joins Telemundo Colorado as Anchor
Comes from Univision stations in Florida
Ana Guerra has joined KDEN Denver, known as Telemundo Colorado, as anchor. She will co-anchor Noticias Telemundo Colorado with Stephanie Rodriguez and Yesmani Gomez.
Guerra comes from Univision Tampa Bay and Central Florida (WVEA and WVEN), where she was a news producer and lead anchor. Previously, she worked at KTAZ Phoenix, known as Telemundo Arizona, as an anchor.
KDEN is part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group.
"Ana is a skilled and dedicated journalist with experience covering local communities and national storylines in several leading markets,” said Griselle Sierra, news director at Telemundo Colorado. “We are thrilled to welcome Ana to our award-winning news team and look forward to her contributions to the coverage we deliver to Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado.”
From Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, Guerra began her career as a news anchor for TV Azteca in Mexico. She earned a degree from Tecnológico de Monterrey.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.