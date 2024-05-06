Ana Guerra Joins Telemundo Colorado as Anchor

Ana Guerra has joined KDEN Denver, known as Telemundo Colorado, as anchor. She will co-anchor Noticias Telemundo Colorado with Stephanie Rodriguez and Yesmani Gomez.

Guerra comes from Univision Tampa Bay and Central Florida (WVEA and WVEN), where she was a news producer and lead anchor. Previously, she worked at KTAZ Phoenix, known as Telemundo Arizona, as an anchor.

KDEN is part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group.

"Ana is a skilled and dedicated journalist with experience covering local communities and national storylines in several leading markets,” said Griselle Sierra, news director at Telemundo Colorado. “We are thrilled to welcome Ana to our award-winning news team and look forward to her contributions to the coverage we deliver to Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado.”

From Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, Guerra began her career as a news anchor for TV Azteca in Mexico. She earned a degree from Tecnológico de Monterrey.