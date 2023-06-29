KDEN-TV Names Niurma Sanchez Station’s First Chief Meteorologist

KDEN-TV, Denver, the Telemundo station serving Colorado, promoted Niurma Sanchez to chief meteorologist, the first person at the station to hold that title.

The station named Jose Luis Quevdeo to an expanded role as meteorologist.

Sanchez has been KDEN’s meteorologist for six years and has been recognized as the best meteorologist by the Colorado Broadcasters Awards for five consecutive years Before that she was with WSCV-TV, the Telemundo station in Miami and the Meteorology Institute of Cuba.

Quevdeo joined KDEN in 2021 as web editor covering weather events including tornados, fires and hailstorms. Before KDEN, he worked as Meteorologist at the Institute of Meteorology of Cuba.

“We congratulate Niurma and Jose Luis on their well-deserved promotions and look forward for our viewers to continue benefitting from their skills and expertise,” said Griselle Sierra, news director at, KDEN. “Niurma’s forecasting work spans extreme weather events, including winter storms, blizzards and hurricanes, while Jose Luis is our in-house expert in weather storytelling for online and digital audiences. Together, they will help our audiences understand and navigate weather events and make their forecasts available across all platforms.”