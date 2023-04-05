Ana Cabrera Moves From CNN to MSNBC
‘Ana Cabrera Reports’ premieres April 10
Ana Cabrera Reports launches on MSNBC Monday, April 10, in the 10 a.m. ET slot. Cabrera was an anchor and national correspondent at CNN before she departed late in 2022. Her show “will break down the latest news and bring expert in-the-field reporting on the day’s most important stories to viewers, paired with interviews and discussions with newsmakers, journalists, thought leaders and more,” according to MSNBC.
Cabrera hosted two presidential town halls while at CNN, where she anchored CNN Newsroom. She has covered the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer, the Canadian parliament shooting, and North Korea prisoner Kenneth Bae’s return to the U.S., among other stories.
Cabrera got her start in local TV, at KCNC and KMGH Denver, then moving on to KHQ-KAYU Spokane, before coming back to Denver to anchor morning news at KMGH.
MSNBC Reports is currently on in the 10-11 a.m. slot on MSNBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.