Ana Cabrera to Host Weekend 'CNN Newsroom'

CNN correspondent Ana Cabrera has been named anchor of CNN's weekend primetime programming, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said Wednesday. She succeeds Poppy Harlow, who anchors CNN Newsroom on weekdays.

That comprises CNN Newsroom Saturdays at 3-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Sundays 5-8 p.m., which she will anchor from New York.

Cabrera joined the news net in 2013 from KMGH-TV Denver, where she anchored the morning news.