‘Among the Stars’ Space Docuseries on Disney Plus Oct. 6

Among the Stars, a docuseries that embeds viewers with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission, premieres on Disney Plus Oct. 6. There are six episodes, all of which are available on launch day.

“Through intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage — stationed both on Earth and in space — viewers are given a first look at the critically important team of engineers, flight controllers and specialists who take on these dangerous and awe-inspiring missions for the greater good,” Disney Plus said.

The series provides behind-the-scenes access to the NASA mission of repairing a $2 billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Former Navy Seal Capt. Christopher Cassidy and his team undertake a series of complex spacewalks.

Among the Stars is filmed with different space agencies across the globe, including NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the European Space Agency in Cologne and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency outside of Tokyo.

Among the Stars is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. Ben Turner directs and executive produces for Fulwell 73. Executive producers include Gabe Turner, Leo Pearlman, Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz.