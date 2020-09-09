Comedy ‘Woke’ Premieres on Hulu

Comedy Woke debuts on Hulu Sept. 9. The series is inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight. Lamorne Morris stars.

Woke is developed by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight. Hulu calls it “an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef (played by Morris), an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.”

Morris played Winston on Fox comedy New Girl. Also in the cast are T. Murph and Blake Anderson.

Todd and Knight executive produce along with showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker exec produced the pilot.

Woke is a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television Inc.