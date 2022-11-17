‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Reveals Acts That Will Compete

America’s Got Talent has shared the 60 acts that will compete on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, which begins on NBC January 2. The acts are veterans of America’s Got Talent, and Got Talent shows in other nations. They include aerialists, singers, comedians, dancers and poets who made a mark with judges and viewers.

The All-Stars acts include Kodi Lee, singer and winner from season 14; Jackie Fabulous, comedienne from season 14; Aidan Bryant, aerialist from season 16; Brandon Leake, the poet who won season 15, Josh Blue, comedian from season 16; Terry Fator, ventriloquist who won season two; and Sara James, singer from season 17.

Contestants from overseas Got Talent shows include Aidan McCann, magician from Britain’s Got Talent; Axel Blake, comedian from Britain’s Got Talent, and Captain Ruin, from Australia’s Got Talent.

Each week 10 acts will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals. The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional act per episode to move on. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner.

America’s Got Talent began in 2006.

All-Stars was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers. ■