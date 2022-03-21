‘American Song Contest’ Features Jewel, Michael Bolton, Macy Gray
By Michael Malone published
Singers representing 50 states, five U.S. territories, and Washington
American Song Contest, a state versus state live singing competition, starts on NBC March 21. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host. The show runs for eight weeks.
The competition features 56 artists, representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, DC. Everyone performs original music live. One artist will win.
American Song Contest comes from the producers of Eurovision Song Contest and The Voice.
The 56 artists are a mix of lesser known talents and familiar names, including Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Macy Gray (Ohio), Jewel (Alaska) and Sisqo (Maryland).
Atlantic Records will release the original songs featured on the series.
“Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task. Selecting the right label partner to dig in with us was crucial and we found the perfect partner in Atlantic Records,” said executive producer Audrey Morrissey. “We can’t wait for viewers to discover new music from our incredibly talented artists from across the country and help decide America’s next big song.”
Qualifying rounds lead to the semifinals, and the grand finale.
American Song Contest is executive produced by Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, alongside Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Gregory Lipstone, as well as American Song Contest, Inc.’s Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman and Ola Melzig. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are also executive producers.
The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and American Song Contest, Inc. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.