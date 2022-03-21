‘American Song Contest’ Features Jewel, Michael Bolton, Macy Gray

American Song Contest, a state versus state live singing competition, starts on NBC March 21. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host. The show runs for eight weeks.

The competition features 56 artists, representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, DC. Everyone performs original music live. One artist will win.

American Song Contest comes from the producers of Eurovision Song Contest and The Voice.

The 56 artists are a mix of lesser known talents and familiar names, including Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Macy Gray (Ohio), Jewel (Alaska) and Sisqo (Maryland).

Atlantic Records will release the original songs featured on the series.

“Launching a new series is always a massive undertaking but mounting one that involves producing 56 original songs is a herculean task. Selecting the right label partner to dig in with us was crucial and we found the perfect partner in Atlantic Records,” said executive producer Audrey Morrissey. “We can’t wait for viewers to discover new music from our incredibly talented artists from across the country and help decide America’s next big song.”

Qualifying rounds lead to the semifinals, and the grand finale.

American Song Contest is executive produced by Propagate’s Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, alongside Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Gregory Lipstone, as well as American Song Contest, Inc.’s Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman and Ola Melzig. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are also executive producers.

The series is produced by Propagate in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and American Song Contest, Inc. ■