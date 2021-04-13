'American Oz' Premieres on PBS April 19

American Oz is the latest installment in the American Experience documentary series on PBS. The documentary looks into the author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, L. Frank Baum, and airs on Monday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

The documentary features interviews with biographer Evan Schwartz, film historian Jeanine Basinger, Wicked author Gregory Maguire, historian Philip Deloria, and others.

“Baum is a distinctly American character and the story of his remarkable life offers a fascinating window into the last days of the frontier and the birth of the modern era at the turn of the 20th century,” said Cameo George, American Experience executive producer. “He embodies those quintessential American traits of optimism and drive and managed to turn what he witnessed into a story that never seems to get old. It continues to be reinvented for new audiences who identify so powerfully with Dorothy, her band of lovable outcasts, and the longing for home.”

American Oz is written, directed and produced by Randall MacLowry and Tracy Heather Strain and executive produced by Cameo George.