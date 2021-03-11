Andrea Downing Named Solo President of PBS Distribution

Andrea Downing has been named president of PBS Distribution (PBSd), the for-profit outlet for public media content. Downing will head up strategic, financial and operations for the distributor, which offers more than 4,000 hours of content.

She had been co-president with David Bernstein.

Also Read: PBS Producing Earth Day Series

"David will continue to play a key role with PBSd as president, strategic partnerships, developing and approving PBSd investment and content deal frameworks for key strategic business development deals, including content investment with a focus on MASTERPIECE and Drama deals," said PBS in a statement.

PBSd is a joint venture of the Public Broadcasting Service and GHB Boston (WGBH is one of the anchor producing stations for the noncommercial broadcasting system).

She has already been instrumental in ramping up six direct-to-consumer SVOD services, according to PBS.

Also Read: CPB Boosts Funding for Content Diversity

Prior to PBSd, Downing was, appropriately, VP of home entertainment and partnerships at PBS. Before that she was director of operations at Discovery.