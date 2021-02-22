CPB Boosts Funding for Content Diversity

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which decides how to allocate government funding for public media, has decided to boost funding for the five multicultural media alliances.

According to CPB, which was created by Congress to hand out the money, said each of the five organizations that make up the National Multicultural Alliance (NMCA) will get a $500,000 increase starting this fiscal year, a collective 37% increase.

CPB said those organizations provide "content about diverse communities, created by diverse filmmakers, to the public television system and viewers across the country."

The move comes during Black History Month and as the nation is working to help close the historic diversity divide, a reckoning prompted by the death of George Floyd.

“CPB’s commitment and funding for diverse filmmakers and storytellers spans decades and has resulted in content that educates, informs and inspires mutual understanding and respect,” said CPB president Pat Harrison. “Our increased support for the National Multicultural Alliance will build on that foundation and ensure that public media’s content reflects the broadest range of cultural and social perspectives.

Groups getting the increased funding are Black Public Media (BPM), the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB), Pacific Islanders in Communications (PIC) and Vision Maker Media (VMM).