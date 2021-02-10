PBS, CPB Launch Podcast Training Program

With the pandemic making it even more important that kids are "ready to learn" from home, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting are teaming up with PBS Kids and audio tech company PRX on a Ready to Learn podcast training and development program.

Ready to Learn is the Department of Education-funded early learning multimedia effort.

The new Ready to Learn Podcast Accelerator will be a 16-week program (May through September 2021) and will be for producers of educational kids content, in this case five production teams.

The production teams selected for the program--the application window is currently open but closes March 19--will get the 16 weeks of training via workshops and webinars, as well as $10,000 in funding for production and operational expenses as well as access to PRX's podcast distribution and promotion platforms.

The program is open to independent producers, public media stations, or any media organization based in the U.S. and with a "demonstrated level of interest in children’s storytelling and education media."

The content can be fiction or nonfiction, but must be targeted to kids 4-8 and their significant others--family and caregivers--and focused on introducing them "to the world of work," which means emphasizing skills like goal-setting, task performing and persistence and flexible thinking, according to CPB.