PBS Announces Earth Day Series With Greta Thunberg

PBS and BBC Studios have announced a new three part documentary with teen activist, Greta Thunberg as she continues to bring awareness to climate change. Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (working title) will premiere on Thursday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

The series will follow Thunberg as she sets off around the world to investigate the effects of accelerating climate change. She will visit Canada, Europe and the U.S. and talk to economists and experts.

Greta Thunberg beside the Bełchatów coal power station in Poland. The largest single source of carbon dioxide emissions in the European Union. (Image credit: Courtesy of Jon Sayers copyright of BBC Studios)

“Through Greta’s exploration of science, we get a deeper understanding of the problems of climate change and the complexity of resolving them,” said Bill Gardner, VP, programming and development, PBS. “This is also a very personal, intimate and moving story about an incredibly brave person who has found herself in the global spotlight and navigates the challenges of unsought fame. PBS is proud to bring this powerful story to our viewers of all ages.”

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (w.t.) is a BBC Studios Science Unit production in association with B-Reel Films. Rob Liddell and Helen Thomas are executive producers. Executive in charge for PBS is Bill Gardner.