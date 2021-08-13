‘American Horror Stories’ Gets Second Season on FX on Hulu

FX has ordered a second season of anthology horror series American Horror Stories, which began on FX on Hulu in July. A spinoff of American Horror Story, it comes from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and features a different horror story each episode. Season one ends Aug. 19, and season two premieres next year.

Murphy and Falchuk executive produce the show with Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. American Horror Stories is produced by 20th Television.

American Horror Story launched in 2011. American Horror Story: Double Feature, the franchise’s 10th installment, premieres Aug. 25th on FX, streaming the following day on FX on Hulu. FX has ordered seasons 11, 12 and 13 as well.

Another spinoff, American Crime Story, debuted in 2016. FX announced that American Sports Story and American Love Story are in the works.