AMC’s Content Room Unleashes Zombies For Girls in STEM PSAs

AMC Networks’ branded content unit Content Room has created new Ad Council public service announcements that goes behind the scenes of The Walking Dead to encourage girls to get into science and technology.

The spots features Walking Dead director Aisha Tyler, costume designer Vera Chow and art director Jasmine Garnet talking with 16-year-old inventor Gitanjali Rao about the science involved in bringing zombies to the small screen.

The PSAs, launching Wednesday, are part of the Ad Council’s national She Can STEM campaign. In addition to TV spots, the campaign includes videos created for TikTok and Instagram.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Ad Council to inspire young girls in STEM through the unexpected backdrop of The Walking Dead,” said Kim Granito, executive VP of AMC Networks Content Room.

"Over the last 11 years, this universe has been created by an array of insanely talented women that utilize STEM every day in their roles. This campaign will broaden perceptions of STEM beyond the stereotypes of lab coats and beakers, and hopefully inspire the next generation of talented women in STEM. Aisha Tyler, Vera Chow and Jasmine Garnet were a dream to work with and their shared enthusiasm for this mission is inspiring,” Granito said.

Since the launch of She Can STEM in September 2018, the campaign has been supported by a variety of corporate, non-profit and media partners. She Can STEM aims to dismantle the intimidating perceived barrier of STEM fields by showing girls, non-binary youth, and trans youth how fun, messy, diverse and accessible STEM can be, encouraging them to dive in, no matter where they are in their STEM journey.

“Careers in STEM are varied and can touch all aspects of our lives. We are proud to partner with AMC Networks Content Room on this latest work for the She Can STEM campaign. With it, we hope to inspire young girls, non-binary youth, and trans youth to recognize that their passion for STEM can impact countless industries – including the entertainment industry,” said Michelle Hillman, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council. ■