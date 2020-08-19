Drinks on Diageo as AMC’s ‘Bottomless Brunch’ Returns

Colman Domingo (center) was joined by Common (left) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II during one episode of Bottomless Brunch at Colman's last season.

Liquor marketer Diageo has come on board as sponsor of six new episodes of Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, one of the digital series AMC Networks is shooting at its stars’ homes during the pandemic.

In each 20-minute show, Colman Domingo of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, picks a themed drink and he and his guests all whip up the cocktail where they are and continue their socially distanced conversation.

Naturally, Diageo products are part of the recipe.

Colman Domingo mixes a cocktail (Image credit: AMC Networks)

For example, in one episode, Domingo makes one of his favorites, a Bulleit Bourbon Black Manhattan, for guests Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Brett Gelman.

Other drinks featured in the search are a Zacapa Zegroni, a Ketel One Bloody Mary, a Don Julio Mojito, a Tanqueray French 75 and a Johnnie Walker Spritz Watermelon Splash.

Future guests include Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige, MJ Rodriguez, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Barry Jenkins and Julia Stiles.

“Some of our best and most honest conversations are had with friends over a cocktail and with the world a bit upside down right now, it’s something many of us are missing,” said Susan Jones, VP of Media at Diageo. “We trusted Colman and our partners at AMC to capture these moments – showcasing cocktail recipes, with brands such as Bulleit and Tanqueray, while highlighting responsible drinking, all in a way that resonates with the consumer.”

AMC originally did four episodes as part of an effort to create fresh content to keep fans connected to its shows.. When Bottomless Brunch proved popular, the series was renewed for six more episodes that will air on Sundays, starting August 23.

“We are thrilled to partner with Diageo on this incredible series that reinforces the togetherness that so many are craving during these unpredictable times. Bottomless Brunch is a balanced mix of humor and love, paired perfectly with a delicious Diageo cocktail,” said Kim Kelleher, president, advertising sales & partnerships, AMC Networks.

“This partnership is an excellent example of what AMCN’s Content Room does best – premium, authentic story building that connects audiences. We strongly value this relationship with Diageo and look forward to the success of this fantastic series,” Kelleher said.

Viewers can watch the episodes on Sundays on YouTube.com/TheWalkingDead as well as AMC.com and the Fear The Walking Dead Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Prior to his career as a writer, actor and director, Domingo worked in the service industry — and his love of bar and restaurant life has never left him.

“With so much going on in our world, I hope to bring a little light and levity into your homes,” said Domingo. “I love introducing friends to one another and getting to know them in a unique way. No better way than to bring you into my home and share a little of ourselves with you at home. Who doesn’t enjoy a good brunch? I’ve enjoyed brunch for hours! Ask my good friend Elaine Welteroth. We clocked in seven hours for a brunch. Let’s have some fun.”