AMC Plans Another 'Walking Dead' Spinoff With Lauren Cohan and Jeffery Dean Morgan

AMC Networks said it greenlit another Walking Dead series, Isle of the Dead, which will be set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan and star Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from the original series.

(Image credit: AMC Networks)

The new series is set to premiere on AMC Plus and AMC in 2023. Season 1 will have six episodes.

Eli Jorne, a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead will serve as show runner and executive producer, overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for AMC’s The Walking Dead universe. Cohan and Morgan will also be executive producers for Isle of the Dead.

Jorne has an overall deal with AMC Studios.

“This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

The Walking Dead is in the middle of its 11th and final season. Other series in the zombie stable include Fear the Walking Dead and Tales of the Walking Dead. ■