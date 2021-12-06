AMC Renews ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

AMC will bring back its zombie-themed drama Fear The Walking Dead for an eighth season.

The series, a spinoff of AMC's original The Walking Dead series, will see the return of former regular cast member Kim Dickens, who played Madison Clark during the first four seasons of the show. Dickens will make her first appearance in the second half of season seven which launches April 17, according to the network.

“If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it,” The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple said in a statement. “Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence.” ■