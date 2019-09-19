AMC Streamer Acorn TV Tops 1M Subscriber Total

Acorn TV, AMC Networks' streaming service featuring popular British and international TV shows, now has more than 1 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, the company said.

“Since its launch, Acorn TV has led the way for streamers focused on a specialized audience," said Miguel Penella, president, global direct-to-consumer, at AMC Networks. "Surpassing one million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada is a major milestone which underscores that subscribers love the trusted Acorn TV experience filled with highly entertaining and captivating original and exclusive entertainment.”

“Acorn TV’s strong momentum, coupled with the growth of our other targeted SVOD services – Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC – further underscores that the special interest SVOD market is growing and has vast potential, including some meaningful advantages over general interest SVOD. AMC Networks is just beginning to tap the potential universe for these services,” Penella said.

Some of Acorn’s recent growth can be attributed to increased availability on the Apple TV app, Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV and Android TV. The service continues to be available via Chromecast, Comcast and apps on the App Store, Google Play, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Acorn has also added original shows it co-produces and licenses, including Manhunt, Queens of Mystery, Agatha Raisin, London Kills, Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and Mystery Road.

Exclusive programming includes Doc Martin, Line of Duty, A Place to Call Home, Jack Irish and Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears.