AMC Premiere Subscribers Get ‘Dead’ a Week Early

AMC Network is letting subscribers to its premium service AMC Premiere watch the mid-season return of The Walking Dead on Super Bowl Sunday, a week before it will appear on cable.

AMC Premiere customers will be able to watch the latest installment of the top-rated zombie drama starting in the afternoon on Feb. 3 and on demand afterwards. The season nine mid-season premiere appears on AMC at 9 pm.m on Feb 10.

“In addition to commercial-free viewing of our original series, AMC Premiere customers have enjoyed a variety of other benefits like early access to premieres and the ability to binge full seasons of some shows before they appear on our linear network,” said Mac McKean, executive VP of innovation for AMC Networks.

“Last fall, we offered the season nine premiere of 'The Walking Dead' one day early and it resulted in the single biggest day of new sign-ups in the history of this new platform. In addition to this full week of early access to our mid-season premiere, we are planning to add bonus show content for AMC Premiere customers across the second half of season nine,” he said.

AMC Premiere is available to pay-TV subscribers of Comcast, YouTube TV and Fubo TV for $4.99 a month.