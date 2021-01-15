AMC Names Christina Spade, From ViacomCBS, As CFO

AMC Networks named Christina Spade as executive VP and CFO, effective immediately, continuing a shakeup in its executive lineup.

Read Also: AMC Puts Severance Costs at $20-25 Million

Spade was previously CFO for ViacomCBS and succeeds Sean Sullivan, who stepped down as AMC’s CFO in October.

At AMC, Spade will oversee financial operations, investor relations and global technology for the company’s cable networks and streaming services. She reports to CEO Josh Sapan.

Read Also: AMC Puts WE tv, UMC Under GM Brett Dismuke

“Chris is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of the media business and an impeccable track record driving strong financial and operational results,” said Sapan. “With her significant business transformation experience, Chris will be a strong addition to AMC Networks’ management team as we continue to reshape our company, accelerating our efforts to advance our streaming business while continuing to create the world-class content for which we are known.”

Read Also: AMC Networks Launches Five Vizio SmartCast Channels

According to a filing with the SEC, Spade will receive a minimum annual base salary of $1.15 million and a lump-sum cash bonus of $50,000. She will also be eligible for an annual bonus worth 150% of her annual base salary and will participate in the company's long-term equity and other incentive programs. Her employment contract expires March 31 2024.

Spade became CFO at ViacomCBS after the the merger of Viacom and CBS. She had been CFO at CBS and CBS’s Showtime Networks unit before that.

"AMC Networks has built a strong portfolio of distinct brands that are synonymous with high quality,” said Spade. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with the AMC Networks team to build on the company’s long track record of innovation and success.”