AMC, Discovery, TelevisaUnivision, WarnerMedia Go Addressable With Canoe

Canoe Ventures said it signed agreements with four national programmers -- AMC Networks, Discovery, TelevisaUnivision and WarnerMedia -- to enable national addressable television advertising campaigns.

Canoe, owned by Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Cable, acts as a one-stop shop, effectuating addressable advertising for programmers in homes served by its parent company’s cable systems.

All four national programmers have either started or will be initiating addressable TV advertising campaigns in the first quarter, Canoe said.

AMC recently announced that it is working with Canoe on an addressable campaign for Amazon that started during this week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

“By partnering with these four programmers, we can now help them and their advertisers better manage frequency across this new, expanded footprint, as well as reach and engage the right audiences,” said Joel Hassell CEO of Canoe. “It is a win on both sides as the consumer sees more relevant ads, and agencies and marketers will derive better ROI. We see all of this as being good, beneficial and necessary for the industry.”

The new deals with the programmers is a sign of progress for addressable advertising.

Canoe first announced its addressable advertising pilot with AMC Networks and Discovery in 2020.

“This is a milestone moment for the entire industry that is no longer a target or an aspiration – it's actually here,” said Evan Adlman, senior VP of advanced advertising and digital partnerships at AMC. “We are making three national, addressable spots available in every hour of original programming for all of 2022 on our AMC and WE tv networks. In partnership with Canoe, we can now offer the smartest and most relevant ads in television, at a time when reaching consumers with relevant and targeted advertising has never been more important.”

“National programmer addressability represents a significant opportunity and the synergy between Canoe’s footprint with Discovery’s audience scale will greatly benefit our advertising partners,” added Steve Silvestri, senior VP, Advanced Advertising at, Discovery. “For the first time, we can offer them the ability to execute live, linear, audience targeting at scale, which is a major industry milestone.”

Discovery will be merging with WarnerMedia after WarnerMedia is spun off from AT&T in the second quarter.

“During our 2021 upfront, we shared an ambitious goal to reach 52 million households across our addressable footprint by the end of the year,” said JP Colaco, president of advertising sales, WarnerMedia. “I’m thrilled to announce that we have exceeded our objectives for our addressable capabilities through this important collaboration with Canoe. National addressability within premium, live, linear programming is the gold standard for advertisers who need reach, precision and most importantly, results, when delivering a message to their audiences.” ■