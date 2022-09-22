Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Draws 13 Million Viewers: Nielsen
Streaming-only viewership down from last season’s average
Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season edition of NFL Thursday Night Football on September 15 drew 13 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
The viewership figure for the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup was up 47% from a year ago, when the Week 2 Thursday night game appeared nationally only on NFL Network.
Adding Amazon’s own first-party measurement to Nielsen’s total, Amazon said the football game averaged 15.3 million viewers.
Last year, when Thursday Night Football was televised by Fox, Prime Video and NFL Network, it averaged 16.4 million.
This is the first year of an 11-year deal under which Amazon Prime will stream Thursday Night Football as the exclusive national distributor.
Amazon reportedly told advertisers that it expected an average audience of 12.6 million viewers for its games.
Amazon hired Nielsen to measure viewership of TNF for sponsors.
Earlier, Amazon had said that the Chiefs-Chargers game had generated record signups for Amazon Prime. ■
