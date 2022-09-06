Almost Half Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Viewers Watched On Local Broadcast

Amazon paid big bucks for the exclusive national broadcast rights to stream NFL Thursday Night Football on Prime Video starting this season, but in its first pre-season game, the TVB points out that 48% of the game’s viewership came via local broadcast.

When the San Francisco 49ers played the Houston Texans on August 25, 1.04 million total viewers tuned in according to Nielsen, hired by Amazon to count eyeballs for its advertisers .

Also Read: Amazon Kicks Off Effort To Tackle ‘Thursday Night Football’ Sponsors

But the TVB, which represents local stations, took a closer look in Nielsen's NPower system and found that KTVU-TV, San Francisco, drew 264,355 of those total viewers while KRIV-TV, Houston, drew 229,780 impressions. Combined the stations represented 494,135 impressions.

The NFL ensures that fans in the teams' local market can watch games on cable and streaming via free over-the-air TV in order to placate lawmakers and preserve the league's antitrust exemption.

“The power of local broadcast TV and major sports franchises couldn’t be more clear. Football enthusiasts love their home teams and overwhelmingly choose to watch their games on hometown TV stations,” said TVB CEO Steve Lanzano. “Just two local broadcast TV stations in San Francisco and Houston easily attracted 48% of Amazon’s national delivery, and that’s just pre-season!”

Amazon did not return a request for comment before this story was published.

Prime Video’s first regular season Thursday Night Football game is September 15 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. ■