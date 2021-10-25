Amazon’s IMDb TV Greenlights Single-Camera Comedy 'Primo'

Amazon’s IMDb TV free streaming service said it gave the green light to an original comedy from Shea Serrano and Michael Schur called Primo.

Primo, a single camera series, is based on Serrano’s life growing up with his single mom and five uncles in San Antonio.

Serrano, a writer and podcaster with The Ringer, serves as creator and executive producer.

Schur, who created The Good Place, also co-created Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He executive produced Hacks and Master of None and was a writer-producer of The Office.

“It is a dream to be in business with these two incredible writers. Their individual talents have combined to make an insightful, relevant, and genuinely funny show,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV. “IMDb TV’s commitment to telling broad, timely, and highly entertaining stories is perfectly illustrated in Primo, and we know the series will deeply resonate with our viewers.”

Michael Schur (Image credit: IMDb TV)

The series will stream exclusively in the U.S and U.K. on IMDb TV, which like other streaming services, is getting more involved in original programming. Judy Justice will have its premiere on IMDb TV on Nov. 1. It will join Leverage: Redemption, a Bosch spin off, Sprung, a Jeff Lewis project, Dick Wolf’s On Call, Alex Winter and Top Class among the IMDb originals.

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful. Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening,” said Serrano.

"When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship. I'm thrilled to have achieved my goal. And I'm doubly thrilled to work with him and IMDb TV on this hilarious and heartwarming show," said Schur.

Primo is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television. In addition to Serrano and Schur for Fremulon, David Minder for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett are executive producers.