'Hacks' Gets Second Season on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed Hacks for a second season. The comedy comes from Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, and stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Smart plays Deborah Vance, a legendary Vegas comedian, and Einbinder plays an entitled young comedy writer.

“We knew immediately that Lucia, Paul and Jen brought us a winner,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We couldn’t be happier about the tremendous response from our viewers and critics alike, and we salute the executive producers; Jean, Hannah and the rest of the brilliant cast; and our partners at Universal.”

Hacks premiered May 13. Carl Clemons-Hopkins is in the cast and Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs and Mark Indelicato are guest stars.

"We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks -- we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch,” said Downs, Aniello and Statsky. “We are so grateful we get to continue, and want to thank our partners at HBO Max and Universal Television for supporting the show so fiercely, and our wonderful cast and crew for delivering on every level. Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told -- that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We're so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can't wait to get to work on season two. See you soon!"

The series is created by Downs, Aniello and Statsky, who are the showrunners. Season one is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, and Michael Schur for Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett.

Universal Television produces the show.