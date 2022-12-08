Amazon’s Freevee Launches El Rey Network, Realmadrid TV
Cinedigm channels add distribution
Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service Freevee added El Rey Network and Realmadrid TV to its linear channel lineup
The channels are owned by Cinedigm.
Freevee also launched NacellePop, a channel created by Cinedigm in collaboration with The Nacelle Co.
Cinedigm's agreement with Amazon Freevee is yet another step in our strategy to expand the audience for Real Madrid's streaming channel. In hearing fans of Real Madrid reverentially speaking about their unwavering passion for the players and its incredible championship pedigree, it's very easy to understand why it's called the most valuable football brand in the world,” said Cinedigm president and chief strategy officer Erick Opeka. ■
