Amazon Says Global Viewership for Season 4 of ‘The Boys’ Grew 20%

Antony Starr (l.) and Cameron Crovetti in Prime Video's 'The Boys'

Amazon Prime Video said that global viewership for its superheroes gone bad series The Boys grew by 20% from Season 3.

Through July 21, the first weekend after Prime Video dropped the Season 4 finale, The Boys has drawn 44 million viewers.

That makes it the fourth-most-watched TV series on the service, and the second-most-0viewed returning series for Prime Video, following only Season 2 of Reacher.

The Boys has now increased its viewership in each of its four seasons. The show has also spawned a spinoff, Gen V.

Amazon said that 60% of The Boys Season 4 audience was based outside of the U.S. International viewing was strongest in the U.K., Brazil, India, Germany, Canada, France, Mexico, Spain and Italy.

Season 5 will be the last one for The Boys. Amazon has not yet set a release date.

Karl Urban, Anthony Starr and Jack Quaid star in the series.

The Boys is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who are executive producers, along with showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and a bevy of others.