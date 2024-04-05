Amazon Prime Video Extends Rights Deal With WNBA

Amazon Prime Video said it signed a multiyear extension of its rights deal with the WNBA.

Under the deal, Prime Video will exclusively stream 21 WNBA games this season.

That includes the championship game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase. The 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup attracted the largest audience for a WNBA game ever for Prime Video, nearly doubling the viewership of the 2022 contest.

“We’re thrilled to continue bringing exclusive national coverage of the WNBA and highlighting these exceptional athletes to Prime members,” Prime Video head of sports partnerships Charlie Neiman said. “Following a successful 2023 season, we’re looking forward to reaching even more milestones with the WNBA and furthering our commitment to women’s sports.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are incredibly pleased that Prime Video is making a meaningful and continued commitment to the WNBA and will once again provide a great platform to showcase the world-class athletes of our league across the regular season and particularly with its streaming of the Championship Game of the new, streamlined Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase,” WNBA chief growth officer Colie Edison said.

Prime Video is among the streamers picking off rights to major sports leagues. Prime Video streams Thursday Night Football, the NWSL, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees, Overtime Elite, Premier Boxing Championships and the Professional Pickleball Association in the U.S.