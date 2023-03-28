Yankees Return to Amazon Prime Video for ’23 Season

By Jon Lafayette
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

20 games to stream exclusively in New York area

New York Yankees
Aaron Judge and the Yankees are returning to Amazon Prime Video (Image credit: ESPN)

Amazon said the Yankees are coming back to Prime Video.

This season, 20 regular-season New York Yankees baseball games will be available to Amazon Prime members at no additional cost, starting with the Bronx Bombers playing the Philadelphia Phillies on April 4.

The games are available to viewers in the Yankees’ home viewing area of New York State, Connecticut, Northern and Central New Jersey and Northeast Pennsylvania.

YES Network’s broadcast team, in collaboration with Prime Video, will return to produce the 20 Prime Video games. YES Network’s Michael Kay will handle play-by-play, joined by YES analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, John Flaherty and Jeff Nelson. 

Yankees games on Prime Video will again feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing viewer access to live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information

Prime Video’s 30-minute pregame show also returns, with YES’s Meredith Marakovits hosting before home games. ■

New York Yankees Games on Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday, April 4 vs. Philadelphia Phillies7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19vs. Los Angeles Angels7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3 vs. Cleveland Guardians7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24vs. Baltimore Orioles7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21vs. Seattle Mariners7 p.m.
Friday, June 30 vs. St. Louis Cardinals8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5vs. Baltimore Orioles 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 8 vs. Chicago Cubs1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19vs. Los Angeles Angels7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2vs. Tampa Bay Rays7 p.m.
Friday, August 4vs. Houston Astros7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16vs. Atlanta Braves7 p.m.
Friday, August 18vs. Boston Red Sox 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 20vs. Boston Red Sox1:30 p.m.
Friday, September 1vs. Houston Astros8 p.m.
Monday, September 11vs. Boston Red Sox7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 13vs. Boston Red Sox7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 27vs. Toronto Blue Jays7 p.m.
