Yankees Return to Amazon Prime Video for ’23 Season

Aaron Judge and the Yankees are returning to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon said the Yankees are coming back to Prime Video.

This season, 20 regular-season New York Yankees baseball games will be available to Amazon Prime members at no additional cost, starting with the Bronx Bombers playing the Philadelphia Phillies on April 4.

The games are available to viewers in the Yankees’ home viewing area of New York State, Connecticut, Northern and Central New Jersey and Northeast Pennsylvania.

YES Network’s broadcast team, in collaboration with Prime Video, will return to produce the 20 Prime Video games. YES Network’s Michael Kay will handle play-by-play, joined by YES analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, John Flaherty and Jeff Nelson.

Yankees games on Prime Video will again feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing viewer access to live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information

Prime Video’s 30-minute pregame show also returns, with YES’s Meredith Marakovits hosting before home games. ■