Yankees Return to Amazon Prime Video for ’23 Season
20 games to stream exclusively in New York area
Amazon said the Yankees are coming back to Prime Video.
This season, 20 regular-season New York Yankees baseball games will be available to Amazon Prime members at no additional cost, starting with the Bronx Bombers playing the Philadelphia Phillies on April 4.
The games are available to viewers in the Yankees’ home viewing area of New York State, Connecticut, Northern and Central New Jersey and Northeast Pennsylvania.
YES Network’s broadcast team, in collaboration with Prime Video, will return to produce the 20 Prime Video games. YES Network’s Michael Kay will handle play-by-play, joined by YES analysts David Cone, Paul O’Neill, John Flaherty and Jeff Nelson.
Yankees games on Prime Video will again feature Amazon’s X-Ray technology, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing viewer access to live in-game stats, team and player details, and real-time play-by-play information
Prime Video’s 30-minute pregame show also returns, with YES’s Meredith Marakovits hosting before home games. ■
|Tuesday, April 4
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 19
|vs. Los Angeles Angels
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 3
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 17
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 24
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 21
|vs. Seattle Mariners
|7 p.m.
|Friday, June 30
|vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|8 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 5
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, July 8
|vs. Chicago Cubs
|1 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 19
|vs. Los Angeles Angels
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, August 2
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|7 p.m.
|Friday, August 4
|vs. Houston Astros
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, August 16
|vs. Atlanta Braves
|7 p.m.
|Friday, August 18
|vs. Boston Red Sox
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, August 20
|vs. Boston Red Sox
|1:30 p.m.
|Friday, September 1
|vs. Houston Astros
|8 p.m.
|Monday, September 11
|vs. Boston Red Sox
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 13
|vs. Boston Red Sox
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 20
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 27
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|7 p.m.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.