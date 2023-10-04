Amazon Prime Adding Food Features With Chef David Chang To ‘TNF’

Amazon Prime Video said it has hired chef David Chang to cook up food related features for its Thursday Night Football telecasts.

Chang will profile restaurants and chefs from the teams’ hometowns, visit the best local tailgates at NFL stadiums, and celebrate how food is a part of game day.

Chang’s segments will air throughout select TNF games this season starting October 5 before the Chicago Bears game against the Washington Commanders.

Chang will also contribute to the first-ever NFL Black Friday game telecast on November 24.

“David Chang is an avid NFL fan and we are thrilled to bring his unique talents, personality, and culinary expertise to Thursday Night Football,” said Mike Muriano, executive producer of Live Sports for Prime Video. “Food and football are such a big part of the fan experience—so, to have someone of David’s caliber celebrate fans and put his spin on the role food plays on gameday culture will be an exciting addition to our broadcast.”

In addition to being an award-winning chef, Cahag is an entrepreneur and its Majordomo Media will be involved in creating the segments.

“I’m a massive sports fan, and I’ve always believed that when people cheer for their teams, they’re also cheering for their hometowns,” said Chang. “I’m beyond thrilled to bring some of that passion to Thursday Night Football and to shine light on the cultures, foods, and gameday rituals that fill fans with pride about their city.”