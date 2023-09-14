Amazon Kicks Off Season 2 of ‘TNF’ With Key Sponsors Verizon, Subway, State Farm, JC Penney, Allstate

Amazon Prime Video will kick off its second season as the exclusive national outlet for Thursday Night Football with presenting sponsors for its pregame, postgame and halftime programming.

Before the game Prime Video will stream TNF Tonight presented by Verizon and TNF Kickoff presented by Subway.

The State Farm Halftime Show will appear between the second and third quarters. After the game, The JC Penney Postgame Show will appear, followed by TNF Nightcap presented by Allstate.

The new season of Prime Video’s NFL football on Thursdays will have new features designed to bring fans closer to the action.

They start with native high dynamic range (HDR) production, providing viewers greater contrast and more vivid colors.

A Key Plays feature uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide fans with an ability to view in-game highlights and key moments on demand while watching TNF on Prime Video. The bank of pivotal moments builds as the game progresses.

Rapid Recap is for fans who join the live stream in progress and want to catch up on the action they missed.

X-Ray on Prime Video provides layers of information and allows viewers to track advanced Next Gen Stats powered by Amazon Web Services, watch on-demand replays enhanced with payer performance metrics, show official NFL merchandise and predict the game outcome via fan polls.

Prime Video will also have a Prime Vision with Next Gen State alternative feed ot the game for all 16 of its regular season matchups. Through a combination of on-screen graphic overlays, AI-driven insights, Next Gen Stats powered by AWS and distinctive vantage points from Amazon’s All-22 camera angle, fans will get a unique view of live NFL action, Prime said.

The Prime Vision telecast will feature Defensive Alerts to track the pre-snao movement of key defensive players and Prime Targets to help viewers find open receivers. There will also be a 4th Down Decision Guide to track where the ball needs to be in order for a team to “go for it” and Field Goal Target Zones to show how likely it is for a kick to be successful.

Thursday Night Football starts with the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Minnesota Vikings.