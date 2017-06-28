Amazon Gets Streaming Rights to CBS Series ‘Salvation’

CBS has sold the subscription streaming video rights to its upcoming summer series Salvation to Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Salvation premiers on CBS July 12. Prime members will be able to steam and download episodes of the show beginning four days after they are broadcast.

CBS has made similar deals with Amazon for past summer series including Under The Dome and Extant.

“The CBS/Amazon relationship for original summer programming has been very successful, and we’re excited to build on it with Salvation,” said Scott Koondel, chief corporate content licensing officer at CBS Corp. “It continues to be a great business model for year-round programming on the network, as well as exclusive content for Amazon Video subscribers.”

The series is a thriller about dealing with an asteroid six months away from colliding with the Earth. It stars Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance, Shazi Raja and Ian Anthony Dale.

“Prime members have enjoyed streaming entertaining CBS summer series like Under the Dome and Extant only four days after their broadcast on CBS,” said Brad Beale, Amazon VP of worldwide television licensing. “We are excited to add CBS’ new series Salvation to Prime Video, giving customers even more great content to watch this summer.”