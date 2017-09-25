Amazon Channels Set to Expand Kids Slate

Amazon Channels, Amazon’s SVOD aggregation service for Prime customers, is set to add Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! to the mix for $3.99 per month, following a seven-day free trial.



Amazon Channels will add Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! on September 28, and feature titles such as Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Martha Stewart’s Martha & Friends, Gisele Bundchen’s Gisele & the Green Team, Liberty’s Kids (with voice of Walter Cronkite as Benjamin Franklin), Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, and Inspector Gadget and Baby Genius, among others.



In addition to streaming, Amazon Channels also allows subs to download titles from the Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! service.



The deal provides a key OTT outlet for Kid Genius Cartoons Plus!, a service headed by Andy Heyward, CEO of Genius Brands, and executive chairman Margaret Loesch, who is late of The Hub and Fox Kids.



Amazon Channels offers several other subscription services in the Kids & Family category, including PBS Kids, Up Faith & Family, the Dove Channel, PixL, Hooplakidz Plus and the All Babies Channel.