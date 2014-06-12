Hub Network Chief Loesch to Step Down

After five years at the helm of The Hub Network, founding president & CEO Margaret Loesch will depart at the end of the year, when her contract expires.

No replacement was named. Loesch said she would work with Hub’s parent companies Discovery Communications and Hasbro, to assist in the leadership transition.

“I am very proud of the work we have done and the accomplishments we have achieved at the Hub,” said Loesch in a statement. “The network is now in excellent financial shape, its ratings are up year-to-year, our programming has won more than 30 awards, including 12 Daytime Emmys, and the Hub Network has become a TV home for quality programming that kids and their families come together to enjoy.”

Loesche was the first president and CEO of Crown Media United States, where she helped create and launch Hallmark Channel. She was also founding president and CEO of Fox Kids Network and has served as president of television, worldwide, of the Jim Henson Group.

Loesch did not reveal anything about her future plans. “I look forward to evaluating future opportunities and writing the next chapter.”

Deadline first reported the news.