Amazon Adds LeBron James For Its Version of The Manningcast

Amazon Prime Video said LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera of Uninterrupted's The Shop will host an alternative feed for its Thursday Night Football NFL games.

TNF in The Shop, starting November 17 when the Tennessee Titans play the Green Bay Packers, looks like Amazon’s answer to ESPN’s popular Manningcast, where Peyton and Eli Manning host an alternative feed for Monday Night Football on ESPN2.

Amazon already offers several alternative feeds on Thursday night, including TNF with Dude Perfect, TNF with Storm & Kremer, TNF en Español and Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside Uninterrupted to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” said Amina Hussein, head of talent, Prime Video Sports. "Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With ‘TNF in The Shop,’ we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on November 17.”

TNF in The Shop will aim to capture the flavor of The Shop, which moved from HBO to Interrupted's YouTube channel, and captures conversations among athletes, musical performers, politicians and other cultural figures.

James, Carter and Rivera plan to have guests on the show, creating a watch party atmosphere. James’ Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a Thursday NBA game until late January, freeing the NBA star to watch football. ■