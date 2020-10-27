Barack Obama to Appear on HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted'

Former President Barack Obama will appear on the latest edition of HBO's sports talk show series The Shop: Uninterrupted, the network said Tuesday.

Obama will appear with series producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter on the Oct. 30 episode of the series, which offers unfiltered conversation and debate with athletes, celebrities and politicians, said the network.

HBO will make the episode available to non-HBO subscribers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28

at www.HBO.com, www.YouTube.com/HBO, www.HBOMax.com and www.YouTube.com/HBOMax, said the network.

“Two years ago, LeBron and Maverick created a unique forum with The Shop" said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a statement. “Their conversation with President Obama is candid, compelling and urgently relevant.”