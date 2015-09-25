Amazon Acquires Rights to ‘Mr. Robot’ Episodes

Amazon Prime has acquired rights to stream the recently completed first season of USA drama Mr. Robot.

The critically acclaimed series is produced by Universal Cable Productions, like USA, part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal division.

Terms were not disclosed.

The practice of traditional networks selling shows to over-the-top streaming video services is controversial because it appears to contribute to lower TV ratings and makes viewers accustomed to low-commercial or commercial free environments. Which means the revenues the deal generate now could hurt the business in the long term while building up a competitor.

Streaming video services—Netflix, Amazon, Hulu—have been looking to make exclusive deals—but only for top-shelf shows—and are producing more of their own content.

“Mr. Robot is one the most compelling new dramas on television,” said Brad Beale, Amazon VP of digital video content acquisition. “Rami Malek delivers a mesmerizing performance and leads a great cast with an intriguing story full of dark twists. Prime members are going to love binging on this awesome show.”