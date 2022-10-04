Amara Walker Named Co-Anchor For CNN’s ‘New Day Weekend’
She and Boris Sanchez will also host CNN Newsroom on Saturdays
CNN said that anchor and correspondent Amara Walker will anchor New Day Weekend.
Walker will join Boris Sanchez on the anchor desk. The pair will also host CNN Newsrooom from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.
Also Read: CNN Sets New Morning Show With Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins
Walker replaces Chrsti Paul, who left in June after being a morning anchor since 2013.and part of CNN for 20 years, to move home to Ohio, where she’s a co-anchor at WKYC-TV.
Walker began her career at CNN as an anchor for CNN International in 2012. Before CNN, she was an anchor and general assignment reporter at WFLD-TV, Chicago and spent seven years at WTVJ-TV, Miami. She started her career at KMIR-TV, Palm Springs. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
