Amara Walker Named Co-Anchor For CNN’s ‘New Day Weekend’

CNN said that anchor and correspondent Amara Walker will anchor New Day Weekend.

Walker will join Boris Sanchez on the anchor desk. The pair will also host CNN Newsrooom from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Walker replaces Chrsti Paul, who left in June after being a morning anchor since 2013.and part of CNN for 20 years, to move home to Ohio, where she’s a co-anchor at WKYC-TV.

Walker began her career at CNN as an anchor for CNN International in 2012. Before CNN, she was an anchor and general assignment reporter at WFLD-TV, Chicago and spent seven years at WTVJ-TV, Miami. She started her career at KMIR-TV, Palm Springs. ■