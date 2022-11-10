Amagi Raises $100 Million To Grow Media Tech Platform

Amagi, a media technology company, said that equity firm General Atlantic is leading a $100 million investment in the company that it will use to build out its cloud-based broadcast and streaming TV business.

Amagi said the investment values the company at $1.4 billion, up from $1 billion in March, when the company raised $95 million.

“We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of developing futuristic technology solutions that can help media companies deliver premium personalized content and engaging advertising experiences to their consumers,”. said Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Amagi.

We believe that General Atlantic, with their longstanding history of helping technology companies build enduring models, is the ideal investment partner for this stage of our growth journey. We are thrilled to have their backing and look forward to leveraging their expertise.”

Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Cinedigm, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, and Vice Media.

The company has expanded into Germany, South Korea, and Australia.

“Amagi has demonstrated a consistent ability to anticipate key trends, acting as an early mover in the rise of free ad-supported streaming TV. The company has also championed the use of cloud technology to optimize results for their broadcast and streaming partners globally,” said Shantanu Rastogi, Managing Director and Head of India at General Atlantic. “We look forward to partnering with the Amagi leadership team to further fast track their growth as they continue to shape the future of cloud-based broadcast.” ■