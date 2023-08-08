Altice USA Renews Distribution Agreement With NFL Media

Altice USA said it renewed its distribution agreement with NFL Media.

NFL Network will continue to be available to Altice’s Optimum Select and Optimum Premiere subscribers.

NFL RedZone will be available in Optimum’s Sports Package and Sports Plus Package offers.

“Optimum is thrilled to have reached an agreement to continue bringing NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Optimum TV lineups through the signing of a new multi-year agreement," said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer at Optimum. “Optimum customers love sports and the NFL, and we're excited to bring them more sports programming that they know and love throughout the entirety of the NFL season.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

With the cost of sports programming rising, many sports networks have seen their total subscriber numbers drop as distributors try to hold down costs to slow cord cutting.

NFL Network is in 51.1 million homes, according to Sports Business Journal, down 5 million since last season and 30% below its peak of 72.5 million homes in 2013.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Optimum," said Hans Schroeder, executive VP of Media Distribution for the NFL. “Fans with Optimum TV will continue have the ability to watch NFL Network's award-winning coverage of America's most popular sport as well as access to our wildly popular NFL RedZone."