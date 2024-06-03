Altice USA Rebrands a4 Ad Unit as Optimum Media

Altice USA said it is renaming a4, its advanced advertising and data unit, as Optimum Media, bringing its branding in line with its pay TV, broadband and mobile phone businesses.

Optimum Media offers data-driven multiscreen advertising campaigns that reach all markets in the U.S., including the 21 states in which Altice provides its other Optimum services.

“Optimum Media is excited to align our advertising business with the Optimum connectivity brand, which we believe will help elevate awareness, accelerate partnership opportunities for businesses looking for both advertising and connectivity services, and importantly bring even more value and innovation to our clients,” Keith Bowen, president of news, advertising, and programming at Altice USA, said. “By tapping into the power of Optimum and becoming Optimum Media, we are unlocking endless potential and opportunities to continue to drive the incredible results our clients know us for.”

Optimum Media also sells ads on News 12, the company’s hyper-local news channel.