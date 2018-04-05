Altice USA Unveils ‘a4’ Advanced Ad and Data Business

Altice USA launched its latest advanced advertising initiative Thursday – called a4 – geared toward offering audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national advertisers and MVPD partners.

“The launch of a4 is an important milestone to mark our investment in advanced advertising and analytics solutions and formalizes our work over the last year to establish this platform,” Altice USA co-president and chief financial officer Charles Stewart in a statement. “We’ll continue to support a4 so that it remains a category leader for our advertising clients as well as our MVPD and programming partners.”

Altice USA was the first MVPD to offer addressable advertising in the New York DMA. It later purchased Audience Partners, a provider of privacy-compliant, authenticated IP addressability technology in the U.S., and Placemedia, a leader in supply-side programmatic ad solutions for national linear, addressable, OTT and on-demand television as part of its plans to capitalize on the growing opportunity in digital advertising.

“Having executed numerous successful campaigns, a4 has a unique opportunity to service the complex needs of advertisers with our advanced, all-in-one advertising and data platform to drive clients' business results,” a4 president Paul Haddad said in a statement. “With the dynamic and integrated platforms that make up a4, today we are bringing tremendous efficiencies to brands looking to reach verifiable audiences across every screen, in and out of home, and prove back the impact of their spend.”

A4’s capabilities include:

• Authenticated Audiences: Advertisers will be able to build their authenticated audience segments using non-personally identifiable data once, and activate campaigns across any screen – including TV, mobile, tablet and computer..

• Intelligent Planning and Optimization: The a4platform relies on an intelligent process using proprietary cutting-edge technologies and automation tools.

• Multiscreen Activation: Clients can activate their audience-based campaigns across more than 90 million U.S. households - both in and out of the home - through privacy-compliant and authenticated IP addressability capabilities and addressable TV.

• Measurement & Attribution: During and post campaigns, a4 provides advanced measurement and data analysis, including combined reach/frequency by audience and screen exposure.