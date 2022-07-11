Allen Media Group’s ‘We The People’ Launching in 95% of the Country

Judge Lauren Lake is ready to bang the gavel in her new show from Allen Media Group

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said its new syndicated court show, We The People With Judge Lauren Lake, has been cleared to be carried in 95% of the U.S. when it launches in the fall.

TV stations carrying the show, produced and distributed by AMG are part groups including Fox and CBS owned stations, Nexstar Media, Tegna, Weigel, Mission, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps, Corridor, Circle City Broadcasting, Block, Graham Media, Cox Media Group, American Spirit, Bahakel, Sunbeam, virtual CW 100 Plus stations and Allen’s own Allen Media Broadcasting.

All of Allen Media Group’s court programming is also carried by its JusticeCentral TV network, which is carried by Comcast, DirecTV, Cox Cable, AT&T U-Verse, Mediacom, Verizon Fios, Dish, Altice and Charter Communications.

“We at Allen Media Group are beyond elated to add We The People With Judge Lauren Lake to our already stellar portfolio of court shows,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Emmy Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, and Judge Glenda Hatchett.”

Lake previously was featured in Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court from MGM Television.

“I am very excited about We The People With Judge Lauren Lake and I’m thrilled to be working with Byron Allen,” said Judge Lake. “Byron’s creative vision and commitment to creating high-quality television programs and networks is unparalleled in this industry. I am enthusiastic and highly confident that we will deliver another first-class television court series.”

Over the past 13 years, Allen Media has launched seven court series, starting with America’s Court with Judge Ross, now in its 13th year. ■