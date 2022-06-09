Allen Media Group Launches First Arabic Streaming Channels on Local Now

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it is working with Rotana Media Group to launch its first Arabic channels on the Local Now free streaming service.

The deal enables Local Now to connect with the Arab community in North America by providing Arabic movies, series, kids and spiritual programming from Rotana.

“We are excited to partner with Rotana Media Group, and are honored to be the platform offering the first Arabic FAST channels in the U.S.,” said Michael Senzon, president of digital for Allen Media Group – parent company of Local Now. “The mission of Local Now is to provide our audience the best local news and entertainment. Amazing partnerships like this help us deliver on that mission.”

Local Now launched four free streaming TV channels on Thursday: Rotana Channel, Rotana Classic, Rotana Drama and Rotana Music.

“We are excited to makes these channels available on Local Now,” said Sherif Iskander, VP, international business development at Rotana. “There is something for every member of the family and we will expand our offering as we establish ourselves as the number one provider of Arabic content in the world’s largest media market,” he added.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment on 420 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country. It also has more than 14,000 movies, TV shows and documentaries.

The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices. ■