Crackle Plus Adds Five Streaming Channels on Byron Allen’s Local Now

Crackle Plus said it reached an agreement under which five of its free ad-supported streaming TV channels will be launched on Allen Media Group’s Local Now platform.

The five channels joining the Local Now lineup are Crackle, Crackle Classics, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix and Truli.

“We’re thrilled to bring our vast library of content to Local Now viewers, which between our five streaming services, will offer something for everyone,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Expanding our distribution with Local Now also reflects our commitment to providing consumers with high quality, entertaining content for free with the support of advertisers who can now reach a brand new audience.”

Crackle Plus is a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“Crackle is a household name in family entertainment, and we are thrilled to partner and add their five channels to Local Now’s stellar lineup,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group – the parent company of Local Now. “Local Now is strongly committed to the free streaming space, and we continue to grow our platform by working with amazing brands like Crackle to deliver our viewers high-quality free content.”

Local Now offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every market the Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and iOS devices.

Crackle has original and exclusive programming like Taboo and the feature film The Mercy. Crackle Classics offers films and TV series such as the Laurel and Hardy and Little Rascals libraries. Popcornflix features action and adventure shows like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and the two-part limited series Jules Verne’s Mysterious Island. Chicken Soup for the Soul has female-oriented programing including Smart Home Nation and Mothers and Daughters. Truli features family-friendly and faith-based content including the Bible series The Chosen.

The Crackle Plus streaming services are distributed through Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle Plus plans to expand to more than 90 touchpoints.

Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain. ■